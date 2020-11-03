Advertisement

Woman to be sentenced in Brown Co. homicide case has died

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - A Brown County judge who was scheduled to sentence a woman for lying during a homicide investigation was informed that the defendant had died.

When the case was called Monday, Deputy District Attorney Wendy Lemkuil told the judge that Kathryn Friday had recently died, but did not offer any specifics about the death.

The 68-year-old defendant was dating James Prokopovitz when his wife, Victoria, disappeared in 2013. He was charged with her murder in May 2019, even though Victoria’s body has never been found.

Friday earlier this year pleaded no contest to lying during a John Doe hearing on the case.

