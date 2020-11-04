1 hurt when car strikes two bicyclists

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old man was injured Tuesday evening when a driver crashed into two bicyclists riding along a county road in the town of Sun Prairie, according to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office reported Ramona Gomez crashed into them shortly after 5 p.m., hitting the pair from behind, as she was driving in the 5200 block of Co. Hwy. 11.

The injured rider, identified as Joshua T. Linn, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the other individual was not hurt, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Office added the 31-year-old Gomez was cited for inattentive driving.

