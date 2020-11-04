Advertisement

Blackhawk Tech claims victory in $32 million referendum

The Blackhawk Technical College District Board voted unanimously at their Aug. 19 meeting to place a referendum question on the Nov. 3, 2020 ballot.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Blackhawk Technical College officials are thanking voters for approving a referendum that will allow it to build a new Public Safety + Transportation Center.

The unofficial count shows 58 percent of Rock Green Co. and Green Co. voters backed the $32 million plan, which the college noted had been in the works for two years. It will provide a home for the school’s public safety and transportation programs.

College president Dr. Tracy Pierner argued the center would help them provide training that would help protect communities and grow the economy.

“Many have had a hand in making this dream a reality. We are sincerely grateful for your commitment to the Public Safety + Transportation Center and Blackhawk Technical College,” he said.

The college plans to begin its design work immediately.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

