Advertisement

Busy Election Day in Baraboo with high voter turnout, close Sauk Co. race

It’s expected to be a close presidential race in Sauk County given the voter history of the area.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s been a steady stream of voters coming into the Baraboo Civic Center since the polls opened at 7 a.m.

It’s expected to be a close presidential race in Sauk County given the voter history of the area.

In 2008 and 2012, Sauk County went blue for President Obama. Four years ago, President Trump won the county by just 109 votes.

The Baraboo City Clerk says by 4 p.m. around 1,300 voters cast their ballot in person at the Baraboo Civic Center which is the only polling location open in the city.

“We’ve had a lot of turnout for this Election, I mean the numbers are record breaking,” said Baraboo City Clerk Brenda Zeman. “It’s so nice to see everybody come out and vote. Everyone is really happy to be out voting.”

The turnout is expected to be historic. In 2016, turnout was 66 percent in Sauk County.

There were some long lines with voters telling our NBC15 news crews they waited between 45-50 minutes as the socially distant line snaked around the building.

Despite being long though, the lines continued to move.

“People have said it’s like a well oiled machine: you get in, you get out,” said Zeman. “A lot of people are impressed with how quickly they got in and got to vote and got out.”

As far as absentee ballots go, around 4,000 residents elected to vote via absentee either in-person early vote or by mail.

The city clerk expects there to be a steady stream of voters until 8 p.m. when the polls close.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Dane Co. officials identify victim in Madison homicide

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim from an Oct. 31 homicide on Tuesday.

Local

2020 Presidential Election: Live Blog

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
It’s officially Election Day and NBC15 News will keep you up to date on Election Day news as it happens.

National Politics

Decision 2020: Interactive map of the Presidential race

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Interactive map of the Presidential race

News

A look at the polls across Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

Coronavirus

Conservative law firm asks court to reconsider emergency order case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A conservative law firm filed an amicus brief in the Wisconsin supreme Court Tuesday on behalf of three plaintiffs in the case challenging Gov. Ever’s legal authority to issue multiple emergency declarations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local

Absentee ballot counting underway in Janesville

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik and Juliana Tornabene
Poll workers began opening up envelopes at St. Patrick’s parish in Janesville on Tuesday to process absentee ballots.

Coronavirus

Sun Prairie expands loan criteria for businesses struggling due to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Sun Prairie Emergency Loan Fund has expanded its eligibility criteria to support more local small businesses that have been negatively affected by COVID-19.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases reach an all-time high, over 5,700 cases reported

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin reached an all-time high, with 5,771 new positive cases being reported on Tuesday.

Badgers

Wisconsin cancels Saturday’s game against Purdue

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin has canceled its home game against the Purdue Boilermakers this game because of recent COVID-19 infections.

Crime

Convenience store employee accused of child sex crimes while at work

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 37-year-old Madison man was arrested late last week for allegedly trading tobacco products and money for sexual activity while working at a Middleton convenience store.