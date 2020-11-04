Busy Election Day in Baraboo with high voter turnout, close Sauk Co. race

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s been a steady stream of voters coming into the Baraboo Civic Center since the polls opened at 7 a.m.

It’s expected to be a close presidential race in Sauk County given the voter history of the area.

In 2008 and 2012, Sauk County went blue for President Obama. Four years ago, President Trump won the county by just 109 votes.

The Baraboo City Clerk says by 4 p.m. around 1,300 voters cast their ballot in person at the Baraboo Civic Center which is the only polling location open in the city.

“We’ve had a lot of turnout for this Election, I mean the numbers are record breaking,” said Baraboo City Clerk Brenda Zeman. “It’s so nice to see everybody come out and vote. Everyone is really happy to be out voting.”

The turnout is expected to be historic. In 2016, turnout was 66 percent in Sauk County.

There were some long lines with voters telling our NBC15 news crews they waited between 45-50 minutes as the socially distant line snaked around the building.

Despite being long though, the lines continued to move.

“People have said it’s like a well oiled machine: you get in, you get out,” said Zeman. “A lot of people are impressed with how quickly they got in and got to vote and got out.”

As far as absentee ballots go, around 4,000 residents elected to vote via absentee either in-person early vote or by mail.

The city clerk expects there to be a steady stream of voters until 8 p.m. when the polls close.

