Advertisement

Calm returns to Vienna as police probe gunman who killed 4

A military police officer guard at the crime scene near a synagogue in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Several shots were fired shortly after 8 p.m. local time on Monday, Nov. 2, in a lively street in the city center of Vienna.
A military police officer guard at the crime scene near a synagogue in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Several shots were fired shortly after 8 p.m. local time on Monday, Nov. 2, in a lively street in the city center of Vienna.(Matthias Schrader | AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA (AP) — Life in Vienna returned to something like normal Wednesday as Austrian authorities investigated whether a 20-year-old man who fatally shot four people in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group had any accomplices.

Officials say the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Kujtim Fejzulai, had a previous conviction for trying to join the Islamic State group in Syria and had been released in December. He wounded more than 20 people in nine minutes before he was killed by police on Monday night.

Much of the capital remained shut down well into Tuesday, with authorities saying only in the afternoon that they hadn’t yet found any evidence of a second assailant. Schools reopened on Wednesday.

“Today everything seems to be back to normal, but of course the mood is a quite gloomy, as you can understand after such an incident,” Vienna resident Roman Schulz, 21, said. “But I think we must stick together in Vienna. We must not let our joy of life be taken away from us.”

Two men and two women died from their injuries after the attacker, who was armed with a fake explosive vest, an automatic rifle, a handgun and a machete, opened fire at people sitting in crowded bars and cafes hours before the establishments were closed under new coronavirus restrictions.

Authorities didn’t immediately give any new information Wednesday on the investigation. Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said Tuesday that 14 people associated with Fejzulai had been detained in Austria and were being questioned.

Police in the Swiss city of Winterthur said Tuesday two men were arrested there. Swiss daily St. Galler Tagblatt reported that Swiss Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter described them as “colleagues” of the attacker.

In Slovakia, police responded to reports that the suspect had traveled there in July to buy ammunition. They said on Facebook that they received information during the summer about “suspected persons from Austria” trying to buy ammunition.

“They failed to make the purchase,” the Slovakian police statement said, without elaborating. “We immediately sent the information to our Austrian colleagues.”

The Islamic State group claimed credit for the Vienna attack. The claim of responsibility was published through the militant group’s media arm, Aamaq. It didn’t elaborate on the attacker’s ties to IS and had similar wording to past, opportunistic claims by the group.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

World waits nervously, impatiently for US vote count

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Government leaders scrambled to digest the delay and ordinary people swapped views, hopes and fears on feeds and phones.

National Politics

Few problems reported during tranquil Election Day at polls

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and NICHOLAS RICCARDI
About 103 million votes were cast before Election Day, an early voting push prompted by the pandemic. That took some of the pressure off polling places on Tuesday.

National

Puerto Rico awaits final result in tight gubernatorial race

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 12,000 votes separated the top two candidates after counting more than 95% of the ballots cast Tuesday as well as some returns from early and absentee ballots, which were also still being tallied.

National

Quake toll rises to 116 in Turkey; rescuers finish searches

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The death toll in last week’s Aegean Sea earthquake rose to 116 on Wednesday as rescuers in the Turkish city of Izmir finished searching buildings that collapsed in the quake.

Latest News

National Politics

Uber, Lyft spend big, win in California vote about drivers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BRIAN MELLEY
The titans of the so-called gig economy bankrolled the most expensive ballot measure in state history, which was decided Tuesday with 58% of more than 11 million voters choosing to keep drivers classified as independent contractors able to set their own hours.

National Politics

Delaware elects country’s first transgender state senator

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
McBride defeated Republican Steve Washington to win the seat that became open following the retirement of the longest-serving legislator in Delaware history.

National Politics

Trump seeks to stop ‘all voting,’ but only counting remains

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Vote tabulations routinely continue beyond Election Day, and states largely set the rules for when the count has to end.

National

Eta lashes Nicaragua with rains, deadly mudslides

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The storm had weakened by late Tuesday, but was moving so slowly and dumping so much rain that much of Central America was on high alert.

National

Eta spawns flooding in Honduras

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Eta caused heavy flooding in Honduras on Tuesday.

National Politics

Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The two candidates, who have proposed dramatically different visions for the nation, split territory across the U.S. after polls closed Tuesday night.