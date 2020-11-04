Candidate who died from COVID-19 wins ND election

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A North Dakota Republican who died of COVID-19 last month still won his seat in the state legislature.

David Andahl was a candidate for state representative in North Dakota’s eighth district when he died on October 5. At the time, Andahl was running against three other candidates with the top two finishers heading to Bismark.

On Tuesday, he finished second, claiming 36 percent of the vote, fellow Republican Dave Nehring took the top spot with 42 percent of the vote.

The state Republican Party will now choose who they want to fill the seat.

