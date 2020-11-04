Advertisement

Candidate who died from COVID-19 wins ND election

David Andahl, a candidate for state representative in District 8, was 55 years old when he died on Oct. 5.
David Andahl, a candidate for state representative in District 8, was 55 years old when he died on Oct. 5.(Source: Facebook/David Andahl/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A North Dakota Republican who died of COVID-19 last month still won his seat in the state legislature.

David Andahl was a candidate for state representative in North Dakota’s eighth district when he died on October 5. At the time, Andahl was running against three other candidates with the top two finishers heading to Bismark.

On Tuesday, he finished second, claiming 36 percent of the vote, fellow Republican Dave Nehring took the top spot with 42 percent of the vote.

The state Republican Party will now choose who they want to fill the seat.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

World waits nervously, impatiently for US vote count

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Government leaders scrambled to digest the delay and ordinary people swapped views, hopes and fears on feeds and phones.

National Politics

Dems head toward House control, but lose incumbents to GOP

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By ALAN FRAM and MATTHEW DALY
Though they seemed likely to retain House control, their performance was an unexpected disappointment for the party, which hoped for modest gains of perhaps 15 seats.

National Politics

North Dakota Republican who died of COVID-19 wins election

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
David Andahl, a candidate for state representative in District 8, was 55 years old when he died on Oct. 5.

National Politics

Push to relax drug laws gains big victories on state ballots

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The drug measures were among 120 proposed state laws and constitutional amendments that were on the ballot in 32 states. They touched on an array of issues that have roiled politics in recent years — voting rights, racial inequalities, abortion, taxes and education, to name a few.

Latest News

Local

Blackhawk Tech claims victory in $32 million referendum

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Blackhawk Technical College officials are thanking voters for approving a referendum that will allow it to build a new Public Safety + Transportation Center.

National Politics

US formally exits Paris pact aiming to curb climate change

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some 189 countries remain committed to the 2015 Paris accord, which aims to keep the increase in average temperatures worldwide “well below” 2 degrees Celsius.

National Politics

Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The two candidates, who have proposed dramatically different visions for the nation, split territory across the U.S. after polls closed Tuesday night.

Politics

Election commissioners prepared to help “triple-check” ballots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Wisconsin Elections Commission will have staff available Wednesday to help local election officials as they start “triple-checking” ballots to make sure their counts are right.

National Politics

Missouri will send its first Black woman to Congress

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
CNN has projected Democrat Cori Bush will become the first Black woman to represent Missouri in the U.S. House of Representatives.

National Politics

Cori Bush talks about making history with Missouri win

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
CNN has projected the Democrat will become the first Black woman to represent Missouri in the U.S. House of Representatives.