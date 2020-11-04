Advertisement

Dane Co. officials identify victim in Madison homicide

Dane County Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 1:30 p.m for the incident near North Gammon Road & Colony Drive.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:14 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim from an Oct. 31 homicide on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Jason I. Eggleston.

The incident was reported to officials around 1:55 p.m. on the 7000 block of Flower Lane. The medical examiner’s office noted that Eggleston was pronounced dead at the scene.

The office finished a forensic autopsy on Nov. 3 and preliminary results confirm that Eggleston died of homicidal firearm-related trauma.

The City of Madison Police Department and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating this incident. There is additional testing still underway.

