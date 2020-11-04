Dane Co. sees smooth Election Day, some municipalities staying busy
Verona saw higher than expected in-person turnout, slowing down absentee ballot counting slightly.
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Voters in Dane County had a smooth day at the polls on Election Day. Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said things stayed fairly quiet, with no reports of long lines or major problems Tuesday afternoon.
Some municipalities did get busier than expected. Verona City Clerk Ellen Clark said voters were already lined up when polls opened at the Verona Public Library.
“It was through the parking lot, so I’m guessing 50 people,” she said.
The rush slowed by the afternoon, but Clark said the polls were still much busier than she thought they would be.
“We were a little bit surprised by the number of people, pleasantly surprised,” she laughed.
With so many people voting absentee, Clark said she did not expect major turnout on Election Day, but she said many young people and first-time voters showed up to cast their ballot.
“We have a lot of new registrants, a lot of new people registering to vote,” Clark explained.
Verona also had to process about 7,000 absentee ballots, and the in-person turnout slowed things down a little.
“We’ve had to pull some people off the absentee ballot processing station to get people checked in," Clark explained.
However, Clark said she did not think it would cause any major delays. In total, voters cast nearly 9,000 ballots in the city.
“We’re very fortunate and very excited about the number of people who have come out,” Clark said.
Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said around 4 p.m., some areas were behind in counting absentee ballots, but most municipalities were processing ballots at a decent pace. As of 6 p.m., Madison had processed nearly 92 percent of their absentee ballots.
Full Dane County results are available here.
