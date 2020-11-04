Advertisement

Dane Co. sees smooth Election Day, some municipalities staying busy

Verona saw higher than expected in-person turnout, slowing down absentee ballot counting slightly.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Voters in Dane County had a smooth day at the polls on Election Day. Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said things stayed fairly quiet, with no reports of long lines or major problems Tuesday afternoon.

Some municipalities did get busier than expected. Verona City Clerk Ellen Clark said voters were already lined up when polls opened at the Verona Public Library.

“It was through the parking lot, so I’m guessing 50 people,” she said.

The rush slowed by the afternoon, but Clark said the polls were still much busier than she thought they would be.

“We were a little bit surprised by the number of people, pleasantly surprised,” she laughed.

With so many people voting absentee, Clark said she did not expect major turnout on Election Day, but she said many young people and first-time voters showed up to cast their ballot.

“We have a lot of new registrants, a lot of new people registering to vote,” Clark explained.

Verona also had to process about 7,000 absentee ballots, and the in-person turnout slowed things down a little.

“We’ve had to pull some people off the absentee ballot processing station to get people checked in," Clark explained.

However, Clark said she did not think it would cause any major delays. In total, voters cast nearly 9,000 ballots in the city.

“We’re very fortunate and very excited about the number of people who have come out,” Clark said.

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said around 4 p.m., some areas were behind in counting absentee ballots, but most municipalities were processing ballots at a decent pace. As of 6 p.m., Madison had processed nearly 92 percent of their absentee ballots.

Full Dane County results are available here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Election Day goes smoothly in Dane Co., some municipalities busy

Updated: 1 hours ago
Verona saw higher in-person turnout than expected, with many young people and first-time voters casting a ballot.

Politics

Rep. Mark Pocan wins reelection bid

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrat Mark Pocan wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District.

Politics

Rhodes-Conway celebrates ‘historic’ Election Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
By six o’clock on Election Day, more votes had been counted in Madison than either of the last two elections.

Politics

Senate leader Fitzgerald wins open congressional seat

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Scott Fitzgerald wins election to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District.

Latest News

News

EXPLAINER: Calling a race is tricky: How AP does it

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By BRIAN SLODYSKO
In the 2020 U.S. general election, The Associated Press will declare winners in more than 7,000 races – starting with the White House and reaching down the ballot to every seat in every state legislature.

News

What to know before Election Day

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:52 PM CST

News

Every Notre Dame football player registered to vote ahead of 2020 presidential election

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:35 PM CST
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Notre Dame will not be allowed to practice on election day, per NCAA rules. Every college football team in the country has the day off

News

Janesville prepares for large absentee ballot count

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:40 PM CST
|
By Elise Romas
More than 56% of Janesville voters have already cast a ballot early; in person or by mail. It adds up to twice the average number of absentee ballots returned during a Presidential Election.

Politics

Chronic non-voters say they’re going to turn out to vote this election

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:27 PM CST
|
By Emily Davies
In the last presidential election, nearly 100 million eligible voters did not cast a ballot, which is about 43% of the eligible voting-age population. However, this presidential election, a non-voter research project sees that population turning out to vote.

Politics

Higher turnout expected among Wisconsin voters of color

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:35 PM CST
|
By Tajma Hall
As the 2020 election inches closer, one thing political analysts are monitoring is voter turnout in communities of color.