DECISION 2020: What to expect after the polls close

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While some unofficial results were reported Tues. night, the election process is far from over.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC), the agency tasked with the integrity of the state’s election, said even with this year’s high volume of absentee ballots in the 2020 November election, it is not unusual for jurisdictions to go into the next morning reporting results.

“The security, the transparency that goes into each ballot cast ensures that, no matter what the final result of this election is, that it will be one we can have the utmost confidence in,” said WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe.

Once polls close at 8 p.m., poll workers continue to tally votes until every vote is counted.

“The process continues tonight until every vote is counted. There’s no cutoff or deadline to finish counting; they must keep counting until the job is done right,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe said one important thing to note, is that the results that are initially reported, are based on predictions and incomplete results.

“There are three steps to Wisconsin’s certification process,” Wolfe said. "The first step starts at the polling place.

According to the WEC, once all the ballots are accounted for and tallied at each polling place, the numbers are sent to the county to share.

Results may come in a little bit differently for the 39 cities, including Janesville, who count all their absentee ballots at a central facility.

The second step is at the county level, where a board of canvassers will certify the count by Nov. 17.

For the third step, the WEC rechecks all the counties' numbers and does an audit of voting equipment by Dec. 1.

Results for the presidential election will then be provided to Wisconsin’s Electoral College, who will vote on December 14.

In Wisconsin, whoever wins the popular vote will receive all ten electoral votes in the Badger State.

