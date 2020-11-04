Advertisement

Delay in reporting results of last 300 votes cast in Wisconsin

The Township of Willow in Richland County did not deliver its results until 3 p.m. Wednesday, but gave no reason for the delay.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The last few votes to be counted in Wisconsin were delivered to the Richland County Clerk Wednesday afternoon, 19 hours after polls closed on Election night.

Until Wednesday afternoon, the Township of Willow had 304 votes that had not been reported to the county. Around 3 p.m., the town clerk brought those ballots and the results to the Richland County Clerk.

The town clerk would not comment on the delay. Richland County Clerk Victor Vlasak said he did not know of any major issues but admitted it is unusual to wait this long for results.

“Usually we have them the night of the election. It could be after midnight but we usually have the final results that night,” Vlasak explained.

The voters in Willow favored President Trump over Biden by 43 votes.

Now that final results are in for the county, the next step, as in every municipality across the state, is certifying results to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The WEC will certify results for the entire state on Dec. 1.

Vlasak said he wants to get results to the WEC as quickly as possible, and he is already preparing for a possible recount.

“I’ll bring in extra help because we’ll sure need them. Yeah, there’s a mountain of paper ballots with this election, of paper ballots,” he explained.

The county would be responsible for organizing a recount, and Vlasak said it would be a lot of work. In his more than 30 years as clerk, he said he has never seen this kind of turnout for a presidential election.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Evers rips Trump campaign’s push for Wisconsin recount

Updated: moments ago
|
By Nick Viviani
With the Wisconsin race not yet called, President Donald Trump’s campaign is already saying it will request a recount of the final results.

Politics

Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states.

Politics

Rhodes-Conway celebrates ‘historic’ Election Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
By six o’clock on Election Day, more votes had been counted in Madison than either of the last two elections.

Politics

Wisconsin high court won’t weigh reinstating Wisconsin cap on indoor gatherings

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Wisconsin Supreme Court is refusing to consider whether to reinstate Gov. Tony Evers' order limiting the size of public indoor gatherings.

Latest News

Politics

Joe Biden edges President Trump to win Wisconsin

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Former vice president Joe Biden won Wisconsin’s ten electoral votes in another razor-thin election that echoed the race four years ago.

Local

Blackhawk Tech claims victory in $32 million referendum

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Blackhawk Technical College officials are thanking voters for approving a referendum that will allow it to build a new Public Safety + Transportation Center.

Politics

Election commissioners prepared to help “triple-check” ballots

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Wisconsin Elections Commission will have staff available Wednesday to help local election officials as they start “triple-checking” ballots to make sure their counts are right.

Politics

Rep. Ron Kind reelected to 3rd Congressional seat

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann
Congressman Ron Kind has won re-election for another term to represent Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District.

Politics

Dane Co. sees smooth Election Day, some municipalities staying busy

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
Verona saw higher than expected in-person turnout, slowing down absentee ballot counting slightly.

Politics

Election Day goes smoothly in Dane Co., some municipalities busy

Updated: 16 hours ago
Verona saw higher in-person turnout than expected, with many young people and first-time voters casting a ballot.