Delay in reporting results of last 300 votes cast in Wisconsin

RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The last few votes to be counted in Wisconsin were delivered to the Richland County Clerk Wednesday afternoon, 19 hours after polls closed on Election night.

Until Wednesday afternoon, the Township of Willow had 304 votes that had not been reported to the county. Around 3 p.m., the town clerk brought those ballots and the results to the Richland County Clerk.

The Town of Willow clerk is delivering results to the Richland County Clerk right now! According to the WEC, this is likely the last group of results left in the state. @nbc15_madison #Election2020 https://t.co/9xQb0qrOuq pic.twitter.com/YPXAw7EuM7 — Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 (@SanikaBhargaw) November 4, 2020

The town clerk would not comment on the delay. Richland County Clerk Victor Vlasak said he did not know of any major issues but admitted it is unusual to wait this long for results.

“Usually we have them the night of the election. It could be after midnight but we usually have the final results that night,” Vlasak explained.

The voters in Willow favored President Trump over Biden by 43 votes.

Now that final results are in for the county, the next step, as in every municipality across the state, is certifying results to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The WEC will certify results for the entire state on Dec. 1.

Vlasak said he wants to get results to the WEC as quickly as possible, and he is already preparing for a possible recount.

“I’ll bring in extra help because we’ll sure need them. Yeah, there’s a mountain of paper ballots with this election, of paper ballots,” he explained.

The county would be responsible for organizing a recount, and Vlasak said it would be a lot of work. In his more than 30 years as clerk, he said he has never seen this kind of turnout for a presidential election.

