Election commissioners prepared to help “triple-check” ballots

Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission will have staff available Wednesday to help local election officials as they start “triple-checking” ballots to make sure their counts are right.

The WEC released a statement assuring voters that the ballot counts and reporting of those results have followed the law. It also complimented the job of municipal and county clerks, who faced unprecedented challenges in this election.

“Our municipal and county clerks have worked tirelessly throughout the night to make sure every valid ballot is counted and reported accurately,” it tweeted.

One of the next steps, it explained, involves selecting five percent of reporting units to audit their voting equipment. That must be done before the election results are made official on December 1.

MORE: WEC lays out what to expect after the polls close

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

