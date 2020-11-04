Election commissioners prepared to help “triple-check” ballots

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission will have staff available Wednesday to help local election officials as they start “triple-checking” ballots to make sure their counts are right.

The WEC released a statement assuring voters that the ballot counts and reporting of those results have followed the law. It also complimented the job of municipal and county clerks, who faced unprecedented challenges in this election.

“Our municipal and county clerks have worked tirelessly throughout the night to make sure every valid ballot is counted and reported accurately,” it tweeted.

One of the next steps, it explained, involves selecting five percent of reporting units to audit their voting equipment. That must be done before the election results are made official on December 1.

