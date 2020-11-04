Advertisement

FALL-tastic Weather - Near record warmth Wednesday

High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
By James Parish
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:08 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Wednesday morning! This stretch of FALL-tastic weather is far from over. Expect lots of sunshine and warm November through the upcoming weekend. Near record temperatures will even be possible at times. Make sure to get outside and enjoy the nice weather because it’s not going to last forecast. Our next big weather maker will arrive early next week and bring in a wetter and cooler weather pattern.

It’s a mild start to our day, especially for this time of year. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s. Keep in mind, the average low for today is 33 degrees. The sky is clear and as soon as the sun comes up temperatures are going to jump. No major weather problems are expected to impact your morning commute.

A ‘GET OUTSIDE ALERT’ will be issued for this afternoon. This afternoon will be sunny and mild, warm for this time of year. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. The average high for this time of year 51 degrees. Temperatures this afternoon will be about 15-20 degrees above average for this time of year. Madison will likely be a few degrees shy of tying its record high for November 4. The record high for today is 72 degrees. Today will be breezy at times with a southwest wind at 5-15 mph.

Near Record Warmth Wednesday
Near Record Warmth Wednesday(WMTV NBC15)
Wednesday's Planner
Wednesday's Planner(WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and not very chilly. A weak upper-level disturbance will pass just north of the area this evening and overnight. This disturbance won’t bring in any rain, but it will kick up some clouds. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Lows Wednesday Night
Lows Wednesday Night(WMTV NBC15)

Because of morning clouds, Thursday might not be as warm. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Luckily, this sunny and mild stretch of weather will continue Friday and into the upcoming weekend. Highs Friday through Sunday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. The overnights could be warmer than our average high Friday night through Sunday night with lows in the 50s.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WMTV NBC15)

BIG changes are coming early next week, though. A strong cold front will impact the area sometime Monday into Tuesday. This front will bring in a round of rain and a chilly blast. Right now, Monday still looks mild with highs in the 60s but there will be a big temperature change from Monday to Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday may not get out of the 40s.

Next Big Weather Maker - Big changes arrive next week
Next Big Weather Maker - Big changes arrive next week(WMTV NBC15)

