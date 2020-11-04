Grant Co. in final stages of move to new 911 Center

LANCASTER, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant County Communications Center is in its final stage of moving to their new building.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday the new 911 Center has gone through several years of planning and construction.

The center will move from the old jail building to the new dispatch center in the Community Services Building, according to a news release. Chief Deputy Jack Johnson explained that the project has been challenging because there were so many pieces of technology.

Anyone who nees to stop at the sheriff’s office from now on will need to visit the new facility at 8820 Highway 35/61/81

