Joe Biden edges President Trump to win Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former vice president Joe Biden won Wisconsin’s ten electoral votes in another razor-thin election that echoed the race four years ago.

In that race, Biden’s opponent President Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by approximately 23,000 votes. However, in 2020, the Democratic nominee was the one leading by approximately 20,000 votes when the race was called.

Even before the winner was declared, the Trump campaign had announced it would seek a recount of the results, alleging unspecified voting irregularities.

More than 3.2 million people voted in Wisconsin, with a vast majority, nearly two million, of them opting to vote early.

Because the counting of those ballots could not begin until the polls opened and because some municipalities count their absentee ballots at a central location, those results were not tallied until early Wednesday morning.

Biden, who had been trailing into the night, took the lead as central count municipalities. Those counting locations were forbidden from reporting any results until they finished, started reporting their results.

Earlier Wednesday morning, the Wisconsin Elections Commission issued a statement assuring Wisconsin voters that the ballot counts and reporting of those results followed the law.

The commission also detailed the next step, selecting five percent of reporting units and auditing their voting equipment.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.