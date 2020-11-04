Madison voters approve of MMSD referenda questions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Voters approved both of the Madison Metropolitan School District referenda questions on election night Tuesday.

Referendum Question 1, which would exceed revenue limits by $33 million for operational expenses, stood at 85,993 votes for “Yes” to 26,349 votes for “No" with 71% of precincts reporting around 9:15 pm.

For Referendum Question 2, which would allocate $317 million for renovations at four high schools and build a new elementary school, stood at 89,326 votes for “Yes” and 22,837 votes for “No” with 71% of the precincts reporting around 9:15 pm.

Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins, Board of Education President Gloria Reyes and other district leaders will talk at 9:30 p.m. about the successful referendum.

NBC15 will update this web story as new information from the event occurs.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.