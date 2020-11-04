Marsy’s Law improperly enacted, judge rules, stands for now

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Dane County judge has ruled a measure meant to protect crime victims' rights was improperly enacted and should be rescinded, but he allowed the law to remain in effect pending an appeal.

Voters adopted what’s known as Marsy’s Law as an amendment to the state constitution in April.

Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington, in a 36-page ruling Tuesday, said the question presented to voters was misleading.

The judge said voters should have been asked two questions instead of one so they were aware that the amendment both increased the rights of victims and diminished the rights of those accused of crimes.

