Monona Grove School District referendum passes

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Monona Grove School District voters approved a four-year, $3.7 million referendum on Tuesday.

The results showed that 7,279 voters were in favor of the referendum, while 4,898 were opposed after all 10 precincts reported.

The referendum would renew the 2016 operating referendum, which expires at the end of the 2020-21 school year.

The district explained that the renewal of these funds will maintain existing staff, programs and services. It will also temporarily address inflation, teacher salaries and the immediate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The estimated tax impact of the referendum is $40 per $100,000 of a fair market value, the district noted in a news release.

The referendum is limited to four years and will not take effect until the December 2021 tax bill.

