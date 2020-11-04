More COVID-19 records: Hospitalizations hit new high as new cases approach 6,000

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the second day straight, the state of Wisconsin reported new records for new COVID-19 cases and number of people hospitalized by the virus. That comes as the daily death toll remains at levels unheard of more than two weeks ago.

The latest Dept. of Health Services numbers show 5,935 more positive tests were counted Tuesday, eclipsing the previous day’s then-record by more than 150 cases. No other single day has ever topped 5,300 new cases. The back-to-back records sent the seven-day rolling average for cases to its own all-time high of 4,839 cases per day over the past week. As a measure of how fast the virus’ spread is accelerating, that average would have stood as its own record just over a week ago.

Tuesday’s tally of new cases means nearly a quarter-million people in Wisconsin have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began.

In all, DHS recorded approximately 16,200 tests, both positive and negative, which was down from the over 20,000 tests recorded Monday. That sent the percentage of tests that came back positive soaring to 36.5 percent. Over the past week, three in ten tests confirmed a new COVID-19 case.

According to the DHS daily tracker, another 243 people were hospitalized because of COVID-19. With those latest admittances, there are now more than 1,700 COVID-19 patients are currently in hospitals across the state, nearly 350 of them are in intensive care units. Between COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients, approximately 87 percent of all hospital beds in Wisconsin are taken.

The new report shows 54 more people have died from complications related to the coronavirus were recorded over the past day. The latest cases brings the total number of people who died to 2,156 since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.