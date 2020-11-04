Advertisement

MPD: Fitchburg man arrested after $10,000 in drugs recovered from home

Miner gun
Miner gun(Madison Police Department)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested a Fitchburg man Thursday after police found $10,000 worth of drugs in his apartment, among other alleged drug-related evidence.

According to the Madison Police Department members of the Dane County Narcotics Task Force were investigating meth peddling when they also seized a handgun and $2,700 in cash from 36-year-old Justin C. Miner’s apartment.

MPD reports more than 66 grams of meth were recovered from the 1400 block of Whispering Pines Way. Miner was also allegedly in possession of cocaine, heroin and MDMA.

Miner will be tentatively charged with delivery of meth, felon in possession of a firearm, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute THC, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute MDMA. MPD says he was also arrested on a parole hold.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

WATCH LIVE: 2020 Presidential Election: Live Blog

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
It’s officially Election Day and NBC15 News will keep you up to date on Election Day news as it happens.

Local

Dane Co. officials identify victim in Madison homicide

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim from an Oct. 31 homicide on Tuesday.

News

Busy Election Day in Baraboo with high voter turnout, close Sauk Co. race

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
It’s expected to be a close presidential race in Sauk County given the voter history of the area.

National Politics

Decision 2020: Interactive map of the Presidential race

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Interactive map of the Presidential race

Latest News

News

A look at the polls across Wisconsin

Updated: 3 hours ago

Coronavirus

Conservative law firm asks court to reconsider emergency order case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A conservative law firm filed an amicus brief in the Wisconsin supreme Court Tuesday on behalf of three plaintiffs in the case challenging Gov. Ever’s legal authority to issue multiple emergency declarations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local

Absentee ballot counting underway in Janesville

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik and Juliana Tornabene
Poll workers began opening up envelopes at St. Patrick’s parish in Janesville on Tuesday to process absentee ballots.

Coronavirus

Sun Prairie expands loan criteria for businesses struggling due to COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Sun Prairie Emergency Loan Fund has expanded its eligibility criteria to support more local small businesses that have been negatively affected by COVID-19.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases reach an all-time high, over 5,700 cases reported

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin reached an all-time high, with 5,771 new positive cases being reported on Tuesday.

Badgers

Wisconsin cancels Saturday’s game against Purdue

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin has canceled its home game against the Purdue Boilermakers this game because of recent COVID-19 infections.