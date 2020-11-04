MPD: Fitchburg man arrested after $10,000 in drugs recovered from home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested a Fitchburg man Thursday after police found $10,000 worth of drugs in his apartment, among other alleged drug-related evidence.

According to the Madison Police Department members of the Dane County Narcotics Task Force were investigating meth peddling when they also seized a handgun and $2,700 in cash from 36-year-old Justin C. Miner’s apartment.

MPD reports more than 66 grams of meth were recovered from the 1400 block of Whispering Pines Way. Miner was also allegedly in possession of cocaine, heroin and MDMA.

Miner will be tentatively charged with delivery of meth, felon in possession of a firearm, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute THC, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute MDMA. MPD says he was also arrested on a parole hold.

