Name released of man killed in Milton farming accident

(MGN Image)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the Milton man killed in a farming accident over the weekend.

He was identified as 69-year-old David Houfe, the medical examiner’s office stated. Its preliminary examination indicates he died from injuries sustained in the accident.

According to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, Houfe was riding an International Harvester tractor along E. Co. Hwy., in Milton, on Saturday, when the picker started to go off the west edge of the old concrete bridge over Otter Creek.

As he tried to back up, part of the bridge gave way and fell into the creek. Deputies say that caused the tractor to overturn and it pinned him against a grove of trees.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

