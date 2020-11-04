Packers continue hold on fans at Lambeau Field indefinitely

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - There will be no fans in the stands at Lambeau Field for the Green Bay Packers Nov. 15 game, as the team decided to continue their indefinite hold on fans Wednesday.

The team cited the high levels of COVID-19 and hospitalizations in the Green Bay area and across the state for their decision.

The area would need to see a significant improvement in both of these factors in order to host fans, according to a news release.

“Our players would love to have fans in the stands at Lambeau Field, but it is critical for the safety of our community that we all do whatever we

can to stop the virus,” said Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy. He noted that if the situation improves, they will then be in a position to safely welcome fans back this season.

The team also added that the Curly Lambeau and Vince Lombardi statues outside of the stadium will have face masks installed on them at 8 a.m. Thursday to encourage the community to also wear face masks.

