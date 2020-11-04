Advertisement

Packers continue hold on fans at Lambeau Field indefinitely

No fans inside Lambeau Field Sunday before the Packers hosted the Lions
No fans inside Lambeau Field Sunday before the Packers hosted the Lions(WBAY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - There will be no fans in the stands at Lambeau Field for the Green Bay Packers Nov. 15 game, as the team decided to continue their indefinite hold on fans Wednesday.

The team cited the high levels of COVID-19 and hospitalizations in the Green Bay area and across the state for their decision.

The area would need to see a significant improvement in both of these factors in order to host fans, according to a news release.

“Our players would love to have fans in the stands at Lambeau Field, but it is critical for the safety of our community that we all do whatever we

can to stop the virus,” said Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy. He noted that if the situation improves, they will then be in a position to safely welcome fans back this season.

The team also added that the Curly Lambeau and Vince Lombardi statues outside of the stadium will have face masks installed on them at 8 a.m. Thursday to encourage the community to also wear face masks.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nfl

Report: 49ers player tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Packers game

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani and WBAY news staff
Multiple reports indicate the San Francisco 49ers have shut down their practice facility after one of its players tested positive for COVID-19.

Badgers

Wisconsin cancels Saturday’s game against Purdue

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:14 AM CST
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin has canceled its home game against the Purdue Boilermakers this game because of recent COVID-19 infections.

Nfl

REPORTS: Packers game still on schedule after 49ers report positive COVID-19 test

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST
|
By WBAY news staff
The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly shut down their facility after a positive COVID-19 test, according to multiple reports.

Football

No football state champions to be crowned in WIAA this year

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:31 PM CST
|
By George Balekji
Like many other traditions taken away this year, state champions will not be crowned in Wisconsin high school football.

Latest News

Nfl

Packers player tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:37 AM CST
|
By Nick Viviani
Multiple reports indicate a Green Bay Packers player has tested positive for COVID-19.

Nfl

Packers take long look in mirror after loss to Vikings

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:55 AM CST
|
By Matt Infield
Dalvin Cook was the Packers' biggest problem, but he was far from the only one in a disappointing loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Sports

Edgewood and Sauk Prairie volleyball punch tickets to state after earning sectional title

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT
In a year of sports that’s historical for many reasons we want to forget, Edgewood and Sauk Prairie girl’s volleyball made memories on Saturday they will never forget. The Crusaders earned their first trip to the state tournament since 2013, while the Eagles will make their first since 2009, just the second ever in program history.

News

Latest Badger football COVID-19 report: 12 players, 10 staff members test positive

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:12 AM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza
UW Athletic Director Barry Alvarez says a decision will be made Tuesday, Nov. 3 as to whether or not the Badgers will play against Purdue the following Saturday.

Football

Friday Football Blitz: Mineral Point defeats River Valley

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
It’s the sixth week of Friday Football Blitz and this week NBC15 is covering Mineral Point versus River Valley.

Nfl

Nominations for Green Bay Packers FAN Hall of Fame to kick off

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Green Bay Packers fans will soon be able to nominate themselves, a friend or relative to the team’s FAN Hall of Fame.