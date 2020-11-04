Advertisement

Razor-thin margin separates Biden, Trump in Wisconsin race

From left: Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump each speak early Nov. 4, 2020, as vote counting continues.
From left: Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump each speak early Nov. 4, 2020, as vote counting continues.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are locked in a tight race in Wisconsin as the nation’s eyes turn to the same Midwestern battlegrounds that decided the election four years ago.

Biden had a lead of less than three-tenths of a percentage point over Trump early Wednesday morning as counties around the state coped with a flood of absentee ballots prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Click here for election results.

Click here for our U.S. interactive map.

That margin is narrow enough for Trump to request a recount.

More than 1.9 million people resorted to mail-in voting or voted early in person. The counting of those ballots could not begin until the polls opened Tuesday, delaying the reporting of results.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Election Day goes smoothly in Dane Co., some municipalities busy

Updated: 6 hours ago
Verona saw higher in-person turnout than expected, with many young people and first-time voters casting a ballot.

Local

FULL RESULTS: 2020 Presidential Election: Live Blog

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Associated Press
It’s officially Election Day and NBC15 News will keep you up to date on Election Day news as it happens.

State

Republican Bryan Steil wins reelection to U.S. House

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Bryan Steil wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District.

Education

Monona Grove School District referendum passes

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Monona Grove School District voters approved a four-year, $3.7 million referendum on Tuesday.

Latest News

Politics

Rep. Mark Pocan wins reelection bid

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrat Mark Pocan wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District.

News

DECISION 2020: What to expect after the polls close

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
The WEC Administrator said one important thing to note, is that the results that are initially reported, are based on predictions and incomplete results.

State

Republican Glenn Grothman wins reelection to U.S. House

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Glenn Grothman wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District

Politics

Rhodes-Conway celebrates ‘historic’ Election Day

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
By six o’clock on Election Day, more votes had been counted in Madison than either of the last two elections.

Education

School District of Janesville referenda questions approved

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Voters approved of both School District of Janesville referenda with all precincts reporting around 9:55 p.m. Tuesday.

Politics

Senate leader Fitzgerald wins open congressional seat

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Scott Fitzgerald wins election to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District.