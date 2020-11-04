Razor-thin margin separates Biden, Trump in Wisconsin race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are locked in a tight race in Wisconsin as the nation’s eyes turn to the same Midwestern battlegrounds that decided the election four years ago.

Biden had a lead of less than three-tenths of a percentage point over Trump early Wednesday morning as counties around the state coped with a flood of absentee ballots prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

That margin is narrow enough for Trump to request a recount.

More than 1.9 million people resorted to mail-in voting or voted early in person. The counting of those ballots could not begin until the polls opened Tuesday, delaying the reporting of results.

