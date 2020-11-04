Advertisement

Rep. Ron Kind reelected to 3rd Congressional seat

Rep. Ron Kind
Rep. Ron Kind(Ron Kind Campaign)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WSAW) - Congressman Ron Kind has won reelection for another term to represent Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District.

Rep. Kind faced off against former Navy SEAL and author Derrick Van Orden for the seat that Rep. Kind has held since taking office in 1997.

Early in the night, Van Orden guaranteed a victory for both himself and President Trump.

Rep. Kind said he was remaining cautiously optimistic, trusting his work representing the district for the past 23 years would speak for itself.

“The people have gotten the chance to know me and how I represent this district,” Rep. Kind said. “I’ve always felt every two years, you face a job review. I think I’ve done a nice job for folks back home.”

