Report: 49ers player tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Packers game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple reports indicate the San Francisco 49ers have shut down their practice facility after one of its players tested positive for COVID-19.

As stands, however, Thursday night’s scheduled game against the Green Bay Packers is still set. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.

#Packers RB A.J. Dillon tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and two close contacts won’t play Thursday. A #49ers player tested positive Tuesday and contact tracing underway to determine any close contacts there. All protocols being followed. As of now, game on. https://t.co/bOhsXo961L — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 4, 2020

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, who also initially reported on the positive test in the Packers' camp, reported the 49ers news Wednesday. In his tweet, he said “as of now, game on.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported a source told him San Francisco wide receiver Kendrick Bourne had tested positive. Contact tracing procedures are currently underway.

49ers’ WR Kendrick Bourne tested positive, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2020

49ers beat reporter Jennifer Lee Chan reported Wednesday morning that the 49ers facility closed and operations went virtual. She cited a team source. There’s been no official announcement from the NFL or the 49ers.

BREAKING: Team source confirms #49ers COVID testing results revealed a positive test. Their facility will be closed immediately. — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) November 4, 2020

No additional members of the Green Bay Packers tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, according to Tom Pelissero. The team is scheduled to leave Green Bay at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

