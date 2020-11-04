Advertisement

Report: 49ers player tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Packers game

(WBAY)
By Nick Viviani and WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple reports indicate the San Francisco 49ers have shut down their practice facility after one of its players tested positive for COVID-19.

As stands, however, Thursday night’s scheduled game against the Green Bay Packers is still set. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, who also initially reported on the positive test in the Packers' camp, reported the 49ers news Wednesday. In his tweet, he said “as of now, game on.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported a source told him San Francisco wide receiver Kendrick Bourne had tested positive. Contact tracing procedures are currently underway.

49ers beat reporter Jennifer Lee Chan reported Wednesday morning that the 49ers facility closed and operations went virtual. She cited a team source. There’s been no official announcement from the NFL or the 49ers.

No additional members of the Green Bay Packers tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, according to Tom Pelissero. The team is scheduled to leave Green Bay at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

NBC15 sister-station in Green Bay, WBAY, contributed to this report.

