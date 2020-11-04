Advertisement

Rhodes-Conway celebrates ‘historic’ Election Day

Voters in Madison wait to cast their ballots on November 3, 2020.
Voters in Madison wait to cast their ballots on November 3, 2020.(WMTV/Brittney Ermon)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - By six o’clock on Election Day, more votes had been counted in Madison than either of the last two elections.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway noted the huge turnout in Wisconsin’s capital, calling Tuesday an “historic day in our City, State, and Country.”

“We prepared for months to make this election, in the midst of COVID-19, as safe as possible for voters,” she added, saying the whole day ran smoothly and with very few problems.

As the key team in all of that preparation, Rhodes-Conway complimented the job of the City Clerk’s Office, which, despite a deluge of 127,900 absentee ballots, had nearly all of them counted before the polls closed.

“Our City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl, her staff of nine deserve huge thanks from the residents of Madison for providing us with a safe and secure election,” she said.

