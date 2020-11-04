School District of Janesville referenda questions approved

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Voters approved of both School District of Janesville referenda with all precincts reporting around 9:55 p.m. Tuesday.

Referendum Question 1, which would allow $22.5 million for school building improvements with 7,250 in favor of the referendum and 4,160 opposed.

Referendum Question 2, which would exceed revenue limits by $37 million for operational expenses had 6,020 voters in favor of the referendum and 5,270 opposed.

The district Board of Education thanked residents for considering these referendum questions in a news release, saying they were pleased that the board could find a solution that met the needs of the district.

Here is the full message from the district:

Dear Community Members: On behalf of the School District of Janesville Board of Education, we thank our residents for their consideration of the solution presented to voters through the two referendum questions on November 3. We are pleased that the board could find a solution that meets the needs of the district. We also appreciated having an open dialogue with individual community members and hearing a variety of views on how to address the opportunities and challenges we face together. The board will continue its commitment to the educational priorities of the district and to making the most of every single dollar invested by residents into their public schools. With that, we thank you again for your consideration of the solutions presented that will positively impact our students, schools, and the greater community. We look forward to continued conversations regarding the future of the School District of Janesville. Best regards,



