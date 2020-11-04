Advertisement

Trump campaign says it’s suing to stop Pa. vote count

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington.(Evan Vucci | AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP)- President Donald Trump’s campaign says it’s suing to temporarily stop the vote count in Pennsylvania, claiming lack of “transparency.”

Justin Clark, Trump’s deputy campaign manager, said in a statement Wednesday that the campaign is “suing to stop Democrat election officials from hiding the ballot counting and processing from our Republican poll observers.” He said the campaign wants “to temporarily halt counting until there is meaningful transparency and Republicans can ensure all counting is done above board and by the law.”

Clark also said the campaign would seek to intervene in an ongoing Supreme Court case involving the deadline for receiving mail-in ballots.

There have been no reports by law enforcement of fraud or any type of ballot concerns out of Pennsylvania. The state had 3.1 million ballots mailed out that take time to count, and an order allows them to be counted up until Friday if they are postmarked by Nov. 3.

The Associated Press has not yet called Pennsylvania. Democrat Joe Biden currently has 248 electoral votes, while Trump has 214. It takes 270 to win the presidency.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

