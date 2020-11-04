Advertisement

Trump campaign to request Wisconsin recount ‘immediately’

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WMTV) - With the Wisconsin race not yet called, President Donald Trump’s campaign is already saying it will request a recount of the final results.

As it stands, Democratic challenger Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by just over 20,000 votes.

In a statement issued late Wednesday morning, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien claimed there were reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties that raise questions about the results.

“The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so,” he said.

Click here for election results.

Click here for our U.S. interactive map.

Shortly after the statement came out, Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe was asked about it during a call with reporters. Indicating she had not heard about it yet, she went on to express her faith in the Wisconsin system which she described as ‘meticulous’ and transparent.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Blackhawk Tech claims victory in $32 million referendum

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Blackhawk Technical College officials are thanking voters for approving a referendum that will allow it to build a new Public Safety + Transportation Center.

Politics

Election commissioners prepared to help “triple-check” ballots

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Wisconsin Elections Commission will have staff available Wednesday to help local election officials as they start “triple-checking” ballots to make sure their counts are right.

Politics

Rep. Ron Kind reelected to 3rd Congressional seat

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann
Congressman Ron Kind has won re-election for another term to represent Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District.

Politics

Dane Co. sees smooth Election Day, some municipalities staying busy

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
Verona saw higher than expected in-person turnout, slowing down absentee ballot counting slightly.

Latest News

Politics

Election Day goes smoothly in Dane Co., some municipalities busy

Updated: 10 hours ago
Verona saw higher in-person turnout than expected, with many young people and first-time voters casting a ballot.

Politics

Rep. Mark Pocan wins reelection bid

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrat Mark Pocan wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District.

Politics

Rhodes-Conway celebrates ‘historic’ Election Day

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
By six o’clock on Election Day, more votes had been counted in Madison than either of the last two elections.

Politics

Senate leader Fitzgerald wins open congressional seat

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Scott Fitzgerald wins election to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District.

News

EXPLAINER: Calling a race is tricky: How AP does it

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:39 AM CST
|
By BRIAN SLODYSKO
In the 2020 U.S. general election, The Associated Press will declare winners in more than 7,000 races – starting with the White House and reaching down the ballot to every seat in every state legislature.

News

What to know before Election Day

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:52 PM CST