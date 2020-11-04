Trump campaign to request Wisconsin recount ‘immediately’

WASHINGTON (WMTV) - With the Wisconsin race not yet called, President Donald Trump’s campaign is already saying it will request a recount of the final results.

As it stands, Democratic challenger Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by just over 20,000 votes.

In a statement issued late Wednesday morning, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien claimed there were reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties that raise questions about the results.

“The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so,” he said.

Shortly after the statement came out, Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe was asked about it during a call with reporters. Indicating she had not heard about it yet, she went on to express her faith in the Wisconsin system which she described as ‘meticulous’ and transparent.

"There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results. The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.” pic.twitter.com/YwiNAxzocx — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) November 4, 2020

