UW System campuses to serve as first ‘surge testing’ sites for COVID-19 rapid tests

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin System campuses will serve as the first “surge testing” sites for rapid COVID-19 tests.

“Our universities are perfectly positioned to help Wisconsin combat the spread of COVID-19,” said UW System President Tommy Thompson on Wednesday.

The UW System partnered with the US Department of Health and Human Services in order to make 250,000 Abbot BinaxNOW tests available to community members. The tests can provide results within 15 minutes.

Thompson explained the rapid tests will amplify the System’s testing program for students and will help identify people who may have the virus.

This will be the first time a federal surge testing operation will use the Abbot tests. The federal government purchased the Abboutt BinaxNow diagnostic tests on Aug. 27 in order to ensure equitable distribution of the first 150 million units, which was one day after an Emergency Use Authorization was issued by the Food and Drug Administration.

The System explained that campuses are currently establishing testing sites with medical support from eTrueNorth, under contract by the federal government. Some of the sites will open this week and testing will be available at no cost.

