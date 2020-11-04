Advertisement

Wisconsin high court won’t weigh reinstating Wisconsin cap on indoor gatherings

Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.((WMTV))
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court is refusing to consider whether to reinstate Gov. Tony Evers' order limiting the size of public indoor gatherings.

Evers' administration issued the order in early October, sparking a lawsuit from the Tavern League of Wisconsin.

A Barron County judge upheld the mandate, spurring an appeal from Pro-Life Wisconsin and a bar in Amery. The 3rd District Court of Appeals blocked the order on Oct. 23 while it considers the case.

Attorney General Josh Kaul, who is representing the Evers administration, had asked the Supreme Court to take the case from the appellate court but the conservative-leaning court issued a 4-3 order Wednesday refusing Kaul’s request. The majority offered no explanation.

