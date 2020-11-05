4 displaced by Madison fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people were driven from their homes early Wednesday afternoon after smoking materials were not properly discarded, Madison fire investigators have determined.

According to the fire department, its crews responded around 1:45 p.m. to the 200 block of Grand Canyon Drive where they discovered flames on the exterior deck of the two-story, multi-family building.

As some firefighters began setting up to knock down the blaze, others searched the home, MFD reported. They found someone sleeping inside the residence and helped that person escape.

No one was injured in the fire, however, the residents of both that home and the neighboring one were displaced. The American Red Cross is offering them assistance.

