A “Legen-Dairy” moment at Pecatonica Elementary

HOLLANDALE, Wis. (WMTV) - “Moooooove it along, ladies!”

Cows peaking in the windows at the Pecatonica Elementary School are the laughing “stock” of social media. There are a couple hundred shares on the district’s Facebook page after staff posted them on Wednesday. It’s important to note the cows are now home safe on the farm.

How did they get there? And what were they looking for? Brenda Gilbertson of Blanchardville is the animals' owner. She told our NBC15′s Amy Pflugshaupt the backstory and it’s something any farm family with livestock can relate to.

Gilbertson’s husband, Erik, was fixing a fence and had the power turned off. He’s also a volunteer firefighter. He was paged to an emergency and rushed off forgetting to turn the power back on.

“He returned from the fire call to see the cows were out and at the neighboring Pecatonica Elementary which is next to our farm,” said Gilbertson. “Another fireman helped Erik put the cows back into the pasture, along with our 7-year-old daughter, who is in the 2nd grade at the school (currently virtually learning).”

Gilbertson found out about the rouge cows through the Facebook post while working a virtual conference for the Dairy Girl Network.

“It sure brought some laughs amongst my dairy friends at the virtual dairy event headquarters,” said Gilbertson. “Looks like it’s making many people smile on social media with all the sharing and comments as well.”

When Gilbertson’s 9-year-old daughter saw the post, she started calling them all by name.

According to Gilbertson, the school district was following a hybrid learning model, until this week. The elementary will be virtual through at least Nov. 13.

An “udderly” insane moment that made for some “amoosment” during these chaotic times.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.