“A new, deeply troubling record” Dane Co. hits new high for hospitalizations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The statewide surge in COVID-19-related hospitalizations currently gripping Wisconsin has not spared Dane County. Over the past month, the number of people in county hospitals has more than tripled reaching a new record Thursday.

“Our community is in the midst of a very alarming surge of sickness and hospitalizations,” Co. Executive Joe Parisi said. “(T)here are 144 individuals hospitalized here, marking a new, deeply troubling record.”

Parisi noted this latest wave of coronavirus had come at a time when people are all tired and frustrated, but he went on to urge everyone rally to defeat the virus.

“Now more than ever we have to come together and make choices that reduce not only the risk to us and our families but also to the nurses and doctors who are working around the clock to care for those who are sick,” he continued.

Parisi’s statement came as Public Health Madison and Dane County called on employers to let employees work from home if possible.

He also called for people to stop gathering in groups for a few weeks, imploring everyone to “ask ourselves one more time - what’s the piece we can each do to ease the burden of this scourge on our neighbors and community?”

