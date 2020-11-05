Advertisement

Advocacy group achieves goal of increasing Latino voter participation in Wis.

Nevada voting
Nevada voting(Ed Pearce)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A multi-state advocacy organization announced Wednesday that they had reached their goal of increasing Latino voter participation following the 2020 Election.

Forward Latino explained that they launched a Latino voter outreach and protection program this summer, targeting both Wisconsin and the 3rd Congressional District in Iowa.

According to a news release, Latino people made up the largest minority voting demographic in the United States with over 32 million voters ahead of the 2020 Election.

President Darryl Morin said that in Wisconsin, the 2016 presidential election was decided with 22,000 votes. Now, there are over 200,000 eligible Latino voters in the state.

“Knowing that Wisconsin’s Latino population could decide our next President, we wanted to ensure Latinos would be able to exercise their constitutional right to vote and to do so free of voter intimidation,” Morin said.

The president continued, saying the group’s efforts consisted of things like printing out personalized “Get Out To Vote” information sheets that listed polling place address to setting up a voting rights hotline with the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund. The organization also sent teams of election observers to the polls across the Badger State.

