Baraboo School District to release instruction mode options to families next week

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - The Baraboo School District announced Wednesday that families will get to choose their preferred model of teaching and learning for the second half of the school year beginning next week.

The District says families will receive a communication on Monday, Nov. 9.

At this time, the District says it remains committed to offering will in-person, five days a week instruction to all students in Early Childhood through Grade 12. If families want to opt for this model, they should select “New” Normal. Students will meet in-person five days a week with early release on Wednesdays.

The District says several safety measures will be in place to make this happen, including required face coverings.

Full virtual learning will also be offered. Students who choose full virtual learning will be expected to participate regularly and complete assigned work with their teacher and other peers remotely.

If a family does not want to make changes to their student’s current instructional model no action will be required. The second half of the school year begins Jan. 25.

On Monday, November 9th, you will receive a communication from the School District of Baraboo that will allow families... Posted by Baraboo School District on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.