Advertisement

Celebrate with us virtually for Share Your Holidays 2020

Pre-order your to go dinner & cocktail kits now for our virtual campaign launch on Thursday, November 12th
By Erin Sullivan
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We are exactly one week away from kicking off our 25th year of Share Your Holidays at NBC15.

This year we’ve set our campaign goal higher than ever. We’re aiming to provide 5 million meals through Second Harvest Food Bank.

Our late anchor Mike McKinney started the campaign with the simple idea of holding a small food drive at a local grocery store. Now it’s one of the largest food drives in the country, providing 51 million meals to date.

We’re hosting a virtual campaign kickoff this year and we’re inviting you to be a part of it. Our virtual kickoff event is Thursday, November 12th from 6:30-7:30 pm. You can register for it for free.

The Morning Show Team will be there to chat with you on zoom at 6:30 p.m. and at 7 p.m. tune in to NBC15 for our live, 30 minute special.

You can order your to go meal kit from any one of three Food Fight Restaurants: Craftsman Table & Tap, El Dorado Grill, and Everly.

If you’d like drinks you can also order a to go cocktail kit from Stateline Distillery.

If you order both, your cocktail kit will be ready for you at whichever restaurant you’re picking up your food from. You can grab your food and drinks to go from the restaurant and sit down and join us for an evening of fun.

We ask that you get your food orders in before the end of the day on November 6th. On November 12th, You can grab your food and drinks to go from the restaurant and sit down and join us for an evening of fun.

Another way you can contribute to this cause is by bidding on our virtual silent auction. The bidding is live now and will close on November 12th.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Judge declines to move trial of officers in George Floyd’s death

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Steve Karnowski and Amy Forliti
Defense attorneys argued it would impossible for the four men to get a fair trial in Hennepin Co.

National Politics

Claim that Sharpie pens ruin Arizona ballots misses the mark

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The false claim, known on social media as #Sharpiegate, came as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was named the winner in the battleground state.

News

Breaking down how a recount works in Wisconsin

Updated: 11 hours ago

Entertainment

Holiday Fantasy in Lights to open Saturday in Olin Park

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Those who are already in the mood for the winter holidays can visit Holiday Fantasy in Lights, which will open this weekend.

Latest News

News

Baraboo School District to release instruction mode options to families next week

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Baraboo School District announced Wednesday that families will get to choose their preferred model of teaching and learning for the second half of the school year beginning next week.

Local

Advocacy group achieves goal of increasing Latino voter participation in Wis.

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A multi-state advocacy organization announced Wednesday that they had reached their goal of increasing Latino voter participation following the 2020 Election.

News

Madison police say no serious issues at polling places, civil unrest following election

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Despite preparation in downtown Madison and across the U.S. for potential civil unrest, the Madison Police Department said it is “pleased” to report no serious issues arose at polling places on Election Day Tuesday.

National Politics

Trump campaign sues in 3rd state, Georgia

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s campaign says it has filed a lawsuit trying to halt the vote count in battleground Michigan.

State

Wisconsin Democrats beat back GOP supermajority push

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin Democrats have beaten back Republicans' bid for a legislative supermajority, preserving Gov. Tony Evers' veto powers in the upcoming session.

State

Republican Glenn Grothman wins reelection to U.S. House

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Glenn Grothman wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District