Celebrate with us virtually for Share Your Holidays 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We are exactly one week away from kicking off our 25th year of Share Your Holidays at NBC15.

This year we’ve set our campaign goal higher than ever. We’re aiming to provide 5 million meals through Second Harvest Food Bank.

Our late anchor Mike McKinney started the campaign with the simple idea of holding a small food drive at a local grocery store. Now it’s one of the largest food drives in the country, providing 51 million meals to date.

We’re hosting a virtual campaign kickoff this year and we’re inviting you to be a part of it. Our virtual kickoff event is Thursday, November 12th from 6:30-7:30 pm. You can register for it for free.

The Morning Show Team will be there to chat with you on zoom at 6:30 p.m. and at 7 p.m. tune in to NBC15 for our live, 30 minute special.

You can order your to go meal kit from any one of three Food Fight Restaurants: Craftsman Table & Tap, El Dorado Grill, and Everly.

If you’d like drinks you can also order a to go cocktail kit from Stateline Distillery.

If you order both, your cocktail kit will be ready for you at whichever restaurant you’re picking up your food from. You can grab your food and drinks to go from the restaurant and sit down and join us for an evening of fun.

We ask that you get your food orders in before the end of the day on November 6th. On November 12th, You can grab your food and drinks to go from the restaurant and sit down and join us for an evening of fun.

Another way you can contribute to this cause is by bidding on our virtual silent auction. The bidding is live now and will close on November 12th.

