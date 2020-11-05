Advertisement

Dane Co. gov’t expects to go 100% renewable with 100+ acre solar farm

Solar energy graphic
Solar energy graphic(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOWN OF COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - A coming large-scale solar field in the Town of Cottage Grove is expected to help Dane Co. complete its goal of a government that’s 100 percent renewable when it comes to electricity.

“Achieving this milestone is a win-win, benefiting both the environment and Dane County taxpayers for many years to come,” Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi said.

Dane Co. officials teamed up with Alliant Energy to develop 140 acres of county-owned land into the county’s largest solar field. They explained the 16.5 MW field will contain 55,000 solar panels and is expected to produce more than 25,000 MWh of renewable electricity every year. According to county figures, that’s enough electricity to power 3,000 Dane Co. homes.

Someone would have to burn 20 million pounds of coal to generate the amount of greenhouse gases that this new facility is expected to save.

The Dane County Board still has to approve the lease of the land to Alliant Energy. The measure is expected to be introduced during Thursday night’s meeting and then be voted on in the coming weeks.

