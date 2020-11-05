Advertisement

Family’s story shows how Stop the Bleed can save a life

Stop the Bleed
Stop the Bleed(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Seconds can be the difference between life and death. That’s the message from the American Heart Association as, despite the pandemic, training efforts continue.

In Dekorra, paramedics joined family members of Steve Baumgartner at the Lake Wisconsin Pier. In August, when Baumgartner went into cardiac arrest, his family and bystanders started CPR right away. When EMS arrived, they were able to save his life.

Dekorra Fire Dept. Asst. Chief of EMS Amber Hahn explained that every minute during which someone is not doing chest compressions and making sure blood is circulating and oxygen is getting to the heart and brain decreases survivability by 10 percent.

“It took us 13 minutes to get out there, so if his family wasn’t out there doing CPR, his survivability (chances) would have been next to none,” she added.

Sadly, Baumgartner also suffered from stage four lung cancer. He died fifty days after the incident. His brother Jeff Erickson said “they weren’t all the best days for him because he had some underlying health issues. But 50 extra days. In the scheme of things, it was.”

The American College of Surgeons program has trained more than one million people through the “Stop the Bleed” initiative.

