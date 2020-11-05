Few Clouds Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A slight hiccup in the otherwise beautiful weather. A frontal boundary heads in our direction from the north, but washes out by the time it gets to southern Wisconsin. It will have just enough energy to bring some cloud cover Wednesday night and Thursday. While no rain is expected, there is a very small chance of a sprinkle or two. Skies will clear by late Thursday and into Friday.

Sunshine returns Friday and into the weekend. Highs will be very warm for this time of year and around 70 degrees. Overnight lows only dipping into the 50s. A much bigger weathermaker arrives early next week with showers and storms. This will bring a return to reality with highs dropping through the 60s, 50s, and back to the 40s. That’s seasonable for early November standards.

