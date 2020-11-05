Fitchburg city administrator arrested in Myrtle Beach

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The city administrator of Fitchburg was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina after being accused of assault and battery.

Around 7 p.m. on Oct. 23, Myrtle Beach Police Officers were called to a restaurant for a fight in progress.

When MBPD arrived, they found Patrick Shaun Marsh and to speak with the other people involved. The victim told the officer that when Marsh had argued with a witness and began to fight with them, according to an incident report.

MBPD spoke to a witness of the incident who said Marsh came through the front door and was told that there was a 35-40 minute wait at the restaurant. They also reportedly told Marsh he had to wear a mask due to a city ordinance, to which Marsh allegedly said he did not have to.

MBPD said Marsh then became frustrated with the wait time and said an expletive. He then went to the bar area, but was denied service because the restaurant is not serving people at the bar. Police continued, saying Marsh became angry and then yelled at the hostess.

The witness told MBPD he then approached Marsh and asked him to leave, to which Marsh refused. The witness went to get workers to assist him, but was followed by Marsh.

MBPD said Marsh was met halfway by the victim and then Marsh allegedly began to hit the victim. Marsh, the victim and the witness all reportedly ended up on the floor when staff and restaurant patrons began to intervene. Staff were then able to get Marsh out of the restaurant prior to police arrived and the incident was captured on restaurant cameras.

MBPD arrested Marsh and took him to the Myrtle Beach Jail to be processed. He will be charged on alleged public intoxication, disorderly conduct and assault, as well as battery.

The victim denied medical attention, MBPD added. Thy had a cut on their forehead from an alleged hit from Marsh.

Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson said Thursday night that this is an ongoing case and that he believes in due process. He said they will let this case “play itself out.”

