Georgia judge dismisses Trump campaign lawsuit

(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) -- A judge in Georgia has dismissed a lawsuit by the state Republican Party and President Donald Trump’s campaign that asked him to ensure a coastal county was following state laws on processing absentee ballots.  

Chatham County Superior Court Judge James Bass did not provide an explanation for his decision Thursday at the close of a roughly one-hour hearing. The county includes the heavily Democratic city of Savannah.  

The suit had raised concerns about 53 absentee ballots that poll observers said were not part of an original batch of ballots.

County elections officials testified that all 53 ballots had been received on time.

