Holiday Fantasy in Lights to open Saturday in Olin Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Those who are already in the mood for the winter holidays can visit Holiday Fantasy in Lights, which will open this weekend.

Olin Park will be full of holiday lights for the next seven weeks free of charge.

The Electric Group, along with multiple sponsors, said their goal is to give this gift to the community to make their holiday season better.

The lights will be turned on around 5:30 p.m. Saturday and will be open dusk till dawn through Nov. 3. There will also be booths open from 4:30 to 10 p.m. each evening. According to a news release, this is the 32nd year of the event.

Those who are interested in making a donation to the event can send a check to The Electric Group in McFarland.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.