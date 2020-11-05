Madison police say no serious issues at polling places, civil unrest following election

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Despite preparation in downtown Madison and across the U.S. for potential civil unrest, the Madison Police Department said it is “pleased” to report no serious issues arose at polling places on Election Day Tuesday.

MPD says the only incident took place Tuesday outside Good Shepard Lutheran Church on Raymond Rd. Election Officials called MPD around 4:30 p.m. after a 64-year-old man allegedly refused to stop filming people on his cell phone and questioning voters as they attempted to enter the polling place and cast their ballots.

When officers arrived, they told the man he was within his rights to videotape as he was in a public place, but that he needed to be at least 100 feet away from the polling location. Police say the man refused to comply and was cited for failure to obey an election instructor order.

MPD did not say whether the man was videotaping in the name of poll watching, however clerks did expect to see more poll watchers than usual this election after President Trump called on supporters to stake out polling locations and watch for potential issues.

During the first presidential debate in September, President Trump encouraged his supporters to become poll watchers, saying he hopes the election will be fair. “I’m urging my supporters to go into the polls and watch very carefully,” the President said.

The Trump campaign told NBC15 its goal was 50,000 volunteer poll watchers across the U.S.

While poll watching or election observing is nothing new – political parties will often send trained election observers to the polls – experts told NBC15 that Trump’s comments did raise questions about voter intimidation being a possibility on election day.

Voter intimidation is illegal under federal law, and rarely an issue, experts say.

More likely, however, is the possibility for civil unrest once the presidential election concludes. The Associated Press reports hundreds of businesses across the U.S., including those on State Street, boarded up ahead of the election in preparation for the type of violence that broke out over the summer in response to police brutality.

Madison police told NBC15 they had additional staffing on election day to respond to any potential incidents. At this time it does not appear that there were any.

Police did respond to a protest on Midvale Boulevard and University Avenue Wednesday evening. Protesters on foot and in cars were blocking the intersection. MPD says protesters left the area after 6:15 p.m., met up with another group on State Street, demonstrated at the capitol and have since dispersed. It is unclear at this time what the demonstration was for.

