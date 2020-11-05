New COVID-19 cases nearly match Wed. record as hospital beds keep filling up

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 2,000 patients at Wisconsin hospitals have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are waiting for the results of their tests, the Dept. of Health Services latest update shows.

Of the 1,747 people currently hospitalized because of COVID-19, the state’s figures indicate 360 of them are currently in intensive care. Combined with those currently admitted for reasons not related to the coronavirus, nearly nine in ten hospital beds in the state are currently filled. (See chart below)

In all, 12,310 people in Wisconsin have been hospitalized at some point after being diagnosed, just under 1 in every 20 people who tested positive.

Additionally, Dane Co. hit a new high with 144 people in county hospitals, a record Co. Executive Joe Parisi called “deeply troubling.”

NEW CASES REMAIN NEAR 6,000

DHS' daily tracker showed 5,922 new COVID-19 cases were tallied Thursday, just thirteen fewer than the all-time high set just a day earlier. Include Tuesday’s 5,771 new cases and the past three days have seen the three highest one-day jumps in new coronavirus cases.

Extending it out over a week and the state has averaged nearly 5,000 cases per day, with the seven-day rolling average hitting 4,989 cases per day.

With Thursday’s number included, the state is less than 100 positive tests away from surpassing a quarter-million confirmed cases, since the pandemic began, with over 54,000 of those cases still active.

After two of the top five deadliest days, the number of deaths dipped to 38 on Thursday, which put it in line with the state’s seven-day rolling average. According to DHS, 2.194 people have died from complications related to COVID-19 in Wisoconsin.

