PHMDC urges residents to reconsider workplace safety, even working from home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health officials are urging residents to reconsider workplace safety on Thursday and strongly encouraged those who can work from home to do so.

“Now is the time to reevaluate practices to make sure everyone is working in environments that are as safe as possible,” said Director of PHMDC Janel Heinrich.

COVID-19 shows “no signs of slowing in Dane County,” according to PHMDC and they encouraged people to limit all gatherings and close contacts with other, including through work.

In the latest PHMDC data snapshot, there were 404 COVID-19 cases associated with a cluster or facility investigation, meaning a transmission of the virus within a setting or organization. Health officials noted that this is an under-count, as not everyone is able to be interviewed or willing to share information.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the city was very concerned about employees being exposed to COVID-19 and wanted to support employers in protecting their employees.

“We all have to find creative ways to keep doing business while keeping ourselves and our community safe,” she said.

PHMDC advised those avoid close contact conditions in a workplace by considering a staggering of shifts to limit contact or using additional work places to ensure that employees are distanced by more than 6 feet at all time. These measures could prevent more workers from having to isolate and quarantine if one gets sick. It would also make it less likely for a business to have to completely shut down due to an outbreak, PHMDC continued.

Health officials reminded residents that a “close contact” is if they are within 6 feet or less from an infected person for 15 cumulative minutes, even if masks are worn.

