Advertisement

Protesters block traffic in Madison near Midvale Shopping Center

The Police and Fire Commission listened to public input in a virtual meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
The Police and Fire Commission listened to public input in a virtual meeting on Wednesday afternoon.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department reported that protesters were blocking traffic Wednesday evening in Madison.

MPD said around 6:10 p.m. that the group was at Midvale Boulevard and University Avenue, which is near the Midvale Shopping Center.

The officer-on-duty said he did not know how many people were there, or how many officers were responding to this incident. He did note that a group of officers are redirecting traffic around the area.

NBC15 News will update this story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Trump campaign to request Wisconsin recount ‘immediately’

Updated: moments ago
|
By Nick Viviani
With the Wisconsin race not yet called, President Donald Trump’s campaign is already saying it will request a recount of the final results.

Politics

Delay in reporting results of last 300 votes cast in Wisconsin

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
The Township of Willow in Richland County did not deliver its results until 3 p.m. Wednesday, but gave no reason for the delay.

Nfl

Packers continue hold on fans at Lambeau Field indefinitely

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
There will be no fans in the stands at Lambeau Field for the Green Bay Packers Nov. 15 game, as the team decided to continue their indefinite hold on fans Wednesday.

News

Wisconsin high court won’t weigh reinstating Wisconsin cap on indoor gatherings

Updated: 54 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Wisconsin high court won’t weigh reinstating Wisconsin cap on indoor gatherings

Updated: 54 minutes ago

News

UW System campuses to serve as first ‘surge testing’ sites for COVID-19 rapid tests

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

13 UW-area residences facing large fines for violating public health orders

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

Trump campaign to request Wisconsin recount ‘immediately’

Updated: 59 minutes ago

Coronavirus

UW System campuses to serve as first ‘surge testing’ sites for COVID-19 rapid tests

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
University of Wisconsin System campuses will serve as the first “surge testing” sites for rapid COVID-19 tests.

Local

Marsy’s Law improperly enacted, judge rules, stands for now

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Dane County judge has ruled a measure meant to protect crime victims' rights was improperly enacted and should be rescinded, but he allowed the law to remain in effect pending an appeal.