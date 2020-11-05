Protesters block traffic in Madison near Midvale Shopping Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department reported that protesters were blocking traffic Wednesday evening in Madison.

MPD said around 6:10 p.m. that the group was at Midvale Boulevard and University Avenue, which is near the Midvale Shopping Center.

The officer-on-duty said he did not know how many people were there, or how many officers were responding to this incident. He did note that a group of officers are redirecting traffic around the area.

