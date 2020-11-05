Advertisement

Senate Republicans name LeMahieu new majority leader

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Senate Republicans have chosen new leaders as they prepare to use an expanded majority to revise the next state budget, draw new legislative district maps and potentially fire Gov. Tony Evers' health secretary.

The caucus on Thursday picked Devin LeMahieu to replace veteran legislator Scott Fitzgerald as majority leader.

Fitzgerald has served as majority leader since 2011 but is heading to Washington, D.C., next year after he won an open congressional seat in Tuesday’s elections.

The caucus also picked Chris Kapenga to serve as the next Senate president.

