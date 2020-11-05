Advertisement

University of Wisconsin enrollment drops nearly 2%

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Enrollment at University of Wisconsin campuses across the state has dropped nearly 2% overall and even more for first-year students amid the coronavirus pandemic that forced most classes online.

The UW System reported Thursday that only three of UW’s 13 campuses saw enrollment increases, while 11 saw drops.

The biggest enrollment declines were Platteville, down 8.8%, and Milwaukee, down 5.4%. The flagship Madison campus saw enrollment grow by 1.1%.

The only other campuses with enrollment increases were Green Bay and Parkside. Preliminary data showed total enrollment to be 164,494, down by 1.9% from last year.

Enrollment for incoming freshmen was 6%.

