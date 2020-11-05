Unseasonably warm trend continues into the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re enjoying a stretch of weather typically seen at the end of September, not the beginning of November! A few clouds may keep numbers down a touch today, but unseasonable warmth continues into the weekend.

A ridge kept much of the U.S. dry for the beginning of the week. An upper-level system moving across the Plains threw up clouds late Wednesday and overnight. Thursday morning temperatures stay in the 50′s as result. You may not even need a jacket heading out the door this morning!

Clouds remain through early afternoon, but begin parting as the upper-level system pushes east. Thursday highs will climb into the upper 60′s. Numbers may be a touch cooler as a result of the cloud cover. Nevertheless, southern Wisconsin will enjoy highs 15°F-20°F for the next several days.

High pressure remains in play for the remainder of the weekend. Highs remain well into the 60′s.

Our next chance of rain arrives late Monday into Tuesday. A cold front will swing through the Great Lakes - bringing the chance for showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms. Highs fall through the 50′s and into the 40′s by mid-next week.

