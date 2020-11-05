Advertisement

Wisconsin chief health officer quits as COVID-19 rages

Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s chief health officer quit Thursday as COVID-19 continues to run rampant across the state.

State Health Officer and DHS Interim Division of Public Health Administrator Stephanie Smiley announced her resignation effective Nov. 11 in a letter to local health departments.

She wrote that her work has been difficult and she has accepted a position outside state service so she can focus on her own health.

The DHS reported an additional 5,922 confirmed cases Thursday, just 17 cases shy of the daily case record of 5,935 set Wednesday.

The state has now seen 249,924 cases since the pandemic began in March. The disease was a factor in another 38 deaths Thursday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2020: Interactive map of the Presidential race
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting on Madison’s west side
Missing Dodge Co. veteran found dead
Wis. State Patrol pulls over car with snowmobile strapped to the roof
One man shot, another arrested in Portage shooting

Latest News

AstraZeneca to deliver vaccine trial data by year’s end
New tool to help track COVID vaccine safety
Fed signals readiness to do more for economy as virus rages
Nintendo’s profit soars as pandemic has people playing games